Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.77

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$31.77 and last traded at C$31.77, with a volume of 525711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POW shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 66.28, a current ratio of 79.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.30. The firm has a market cap of C$21.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.58.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

