PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PCELF remained flat at $$42.56 on Monday. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.07.

About PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers fuel cell stacks under the PowerCell S2, which is based on fuel cell technology used in back-up power generators in telecommunications applications and as a range extender for electrical vehicles; and PowerCell S3, which is used for power generation of renewable energy stored in hydrogen, as well as for fossil free propulsion in marine vessels or off-road equipment.

