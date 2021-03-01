PowerPool (CVP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.82 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00004568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $44.23 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.00518832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00072508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00076844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00076349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00455840 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,675,139 tokens. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

PowerPool Token Trading

