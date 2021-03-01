Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Shares Gap Down to $14.75

Shares of Prairie Mining Limited (LON:PDZ) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19), but opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.17). Prairie Mining shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 36,300 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.58.

Prairie Mining Company Profile (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft coking coal mine in the Lublin Coal Basin, as well as Debiensko hard coking coal mine in Upper Silesia.

