Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Up 7%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.61. 217,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,075,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Precipio during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precipio during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Precipio during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Precipio during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Precipio during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

