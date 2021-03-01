Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.81-0.89 for the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 404,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $416.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

