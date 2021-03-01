PressOne (PRS) Reaches Market Cap of $4.26 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. One PressOne token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PressOne has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. PressOne has a market cap of $4.26 million and $566.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00060115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.34 or 0.00782034 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00041250 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00044993 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone

