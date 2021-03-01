PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,013,000 after acquiring an additional 115,801 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at about $4,625,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSMT opened at $96.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.15.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,771.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,157,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,078,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,076 shares of company stock worth $13,743,645. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

