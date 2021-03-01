Primecoin Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $11,931.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,303,002 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

Buying and Selling Primecoin

