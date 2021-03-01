Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 153.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 877,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Provident Financial Services worth $26,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

