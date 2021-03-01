Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 105,376 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.33% of Hub Group worth $25,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 123.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $57.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

