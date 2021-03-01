Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 74,148 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,148 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Vroom worth $26,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 229.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528,678 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vroom by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,091,000 after buying an additional 1,248,659 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Vroom by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,170,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after buying an additional 544,451 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,002,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter worth about $9,107,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vroom alerts:

In other news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,888 in the last quarter.

VRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.62.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $44.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.