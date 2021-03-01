Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Itron worth $27,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Itron by 22.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itron by 286.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron stock opened at $117.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.37 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $118.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

