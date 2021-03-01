Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,234 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Nucor worth $25,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Nucor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUE opened at $59.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

