Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.46 Million Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Stamps.com worth $25,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stamps.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Stamps.com by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stamps.com by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $181.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.48. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.25, for a total transaction of $598,245.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at $598,245.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,790 shares of company stock worth $13,165,276. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

