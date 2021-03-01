Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.76 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of John Bean Technologies worth $25,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $147.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $149.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.59 and its 200 day moving average is $108.70.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.40.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,027.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

