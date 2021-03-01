Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,331 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of BankUnited worth $27,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,841,000 after buying an additional 273,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,865,000 after purchasing an additional 653,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,737,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,832,000 after buying an additional 127,268 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,208,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,339,000 after buying an additional 397,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,058,000 after buying an additional 218,830 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of BKU opened at $40.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

