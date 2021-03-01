Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $56.58 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,510 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.