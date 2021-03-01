Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,948 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $26,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2,032.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $79.66 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $2,670,964.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,139,002.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,914 shares of company stock valued at $20,634,901. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.