Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 171,815 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 171,815 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Quanta Services worth $27,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of PWR opened at $83.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $86.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

