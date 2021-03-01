Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 89,626 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,626 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Acuity Brands worth $25,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Acuity Brands by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Acuity Brands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Shares of AYI opened at $123.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $135.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.