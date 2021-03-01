Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Gentex worth $26,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gentex by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Gentex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.38 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

