Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,530 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of UFP Industries worth $26,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

UFPI opened at $61.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.