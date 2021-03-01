Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.32

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

PRTH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Priority Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a market cap of $619.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Priority Technology news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,931,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,372.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $561,200 over the last three months. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 37.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

