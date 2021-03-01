Privatix Price Reaches $0.0855 on Top Exchanges (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 137% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Privatix token can now be bought for $0.0855 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a market cap of $94,183.70 and approximately $26,794.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Privatix has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.24 or 0.00776468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00043049 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix

Privatix Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

