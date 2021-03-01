PRiVCY (PRIV) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $40,555.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

