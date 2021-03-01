Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) alerts:

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) stock opened at C$28.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 26.50. Profound Medical Corp. has a one year low of C$9.51 and a one year high of C$36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$555.81 million and a PE ratio of -17.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.40.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.