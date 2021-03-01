PROG Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PROG in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NYSE PRG opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,147,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $88,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

