Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $14.86 million and $290,160.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000148 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00159961 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,732,765,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,507,073,457 tokens. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

