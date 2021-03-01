Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,574. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

