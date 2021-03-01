Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 82,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

