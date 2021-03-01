Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,678 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.28. 31,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $197.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

