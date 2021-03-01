Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.78.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $155.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average of $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

