Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,172 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,172 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.24. The stock had a trading volume of 62,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,689. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.14 and its 200 day moving average is $168.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.