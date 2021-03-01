Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $6,166,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

Citigroup stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.59. The company had a trading volume of 915,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,475,588. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $142.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

