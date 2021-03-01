Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded up $12.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $482.15. 42,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,196. The business has a fifty day moving average of $465.07 and a 200 day moving average of $399.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $196.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.30.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

