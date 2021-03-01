Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.94 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,635,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,130,000 after purchasing an additional 398,630 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 433,469 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.04.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,211,043. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

