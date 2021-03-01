Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $4.43 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.0% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.59. The company had a trading volume of 197,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,196. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average of $96.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

