Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after buying an additional 94,919 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 338,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,376,000 after buying an additional 133,333 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $159.29. 65,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,576. The firm has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.