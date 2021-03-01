Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 582,488 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 231,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,690,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.