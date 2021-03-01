Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $124.63. The stock had a trading volume of 286,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,715. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $306.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

