ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 21,543 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,543 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272,072 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,972,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 735.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 379,218 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 489,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 251,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,901,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,878 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,108 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

