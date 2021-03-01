ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,452 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $54.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $68.99.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.45.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

