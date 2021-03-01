ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,587 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth $200,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 424.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 130,899 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortive by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 9.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

NYSE FTV opened at $65.82 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.55.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

