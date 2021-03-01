ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 41,225 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,563 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Plug Power by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Plug Power by 578.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 242,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,410.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

