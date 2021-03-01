ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 147,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $45.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $46.59.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

