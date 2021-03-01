ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,062,000 after buying an additional 290,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,255,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,818,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

DNLI opened at $71.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $3,254,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 17,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,432,773.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock valued at $174,171,288. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

