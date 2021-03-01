ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.74, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

