ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 122.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

POOL opened at $334.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

