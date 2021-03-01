ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC stock opened at $166.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.17. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $175.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.